Ashok Gehlot flays BJP over delay in CM announcement

As BJP struggles to build consensus on its Chief Minister’s pick for Rajasthan, outgoing CM Ashok Gehlot has targetted the saffron party over the delay and asked it to take a decision quickly. Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said that had Congress not announced a chief minister for this long, the BJP would have shouted a lot.

Gehlot also mentioned the sensational murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and said that if the BJP appointed CM, he would have okayed National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter by now.

“If the Congress had not selected a chief minister for this long, they (BJP) would have shouted a lot. In the Gogamedi case, I had to sign a document stating no objection to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the matter . The new chief minister should have done this. For seven days now, they (BJP) have not been able to select a CM, I want them to make a decision quickly,” Gehlot told reporters.

Advertisement

The BJP ousted the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan by winning 115 seats in the recently concluded state legislative assembly elections. However, even after six days of the announcement of the results, the saffron party is struggling to find a chief minister to lead the state.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Tijara MLA Mahant Balaknath are said to be in the race to become the chief minister. According to reports, the BJP is not keen on picking Vasundhara Raje but she has started her bid to claim the top post.

Raje has met nearly 50 MLAs since the election results were announced. Allegations are also being made against her son Dushyant Singh that he is holding some MLAs in a resort at the outskirts of state capital Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Mahant Balaknath has refuted reports that he is in the contention of Rajasthan CM.