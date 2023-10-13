Important to study increasing trend of Cloud Bursts in Himachal: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underlined the need to study the increasing trend of cloud bursts in the state.

“It has been noticed that the incidents of cloud bursts have increased in the past few years, and we need to study and research the varying climatic patterns and take adaptive measures in advance to mitigate the impact of such incidents,” he said.

Besides, landslides, cloudburst had caused major damage in various parts of the state during this monsoon fury, he added.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a function organized by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) on the occasion International Disaster Risk Reduction Day, here on Friday.

He appreciated the efforts of HPSDMA for organizing an Annual Mass Awareness Campaign on Disaster Risk Reduction, Samarth, 2023, to create awareness online through digital modes and build capacities towards promoting disaster resilience in the state.

Lauding the efforts of officers and employees of various departments during the disaster, he said that due to the collective efforts of the district administrations, 75 thousand people were evacuated safely and all essential services were temporarily restored within 48 hours after the disaster.

The Chief Minister commended the efforts and co-operation provided by voluntary organizations and the people of the state who voluntarily offered their services in relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister also gave his suggestion on the safe construction practices in Himachal Pradesh and launched IEC material prepared by HPSDMA, HIMCOSTE and by Central Building Research Institute, (CBRI), Roorkee.

An MoU was also signed between CBRI, Roorkee and HIMCOSTE on earthquake-resistant construction activities.

As the state is already reeling under the debt of Rs 75000 crore, the government was making earnest efforts to bring the state back on track and was adopting innovative measures to raise its finances so as to provide relief to the disaster affected, reiterated the Chief Minister.

He said that despite the state’s share, nothing has been received from the centre in the name of financial assistance.

The Chief Minister also launched the School Safety Mobile App on this occasion which will be quite useful for the schools to make disaster management plans and organize mock drills accordingly.

Sukhu also rewarded the winners of painting, slogan writing and quiz competitions on disaster management organized by HPSDMA across the state.

He also honoured the officers and departments who did a commendable job during the disasters and played an important role in relief and rescue operations.

Praising the stakeholders for commendable work during the disaster, Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi said that though the state is reeling under financial crunch, it was the bold decision taken by the Chief Minister to announce a special package of Rs 45000 crore from the state’s own resources.

He also detailed the amended relief package announced by the government for the disaster affected people.