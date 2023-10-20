‘Imphal’ stealth destroyer delivered to Indian Navy

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered the third stealth destroyer, “Imphal”, built under Project 15B to the Indian Navy. Imphal is a Visakhapatnam-class guided-missile destroyer, which will boost the firepower of the maritime force.

The ship has been constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is among the largest destroyers constructed in India. The warship has an overall length of 164 metres and a displacement of over 7,500 tonnes. The ship is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare.

Imphal is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles. Towards undersea warfare capability, the destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the hull-mounted sonar advances, HUMSA NG, heavyweight torpedo launchers and ASW rocket launchers.

Significantly more versatile than the previous classes of destroyer and frigates in naval inventory, the Imphal’s all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate independently without supporting vessels, and to function as the flagship of a naval task force.

It may be noted that Imphal has been delivered to the Navy more than four months ahead of the contractual time as the most combat-worthy platform to date. It is the first naval warship with accommodation for women officers and sailors.

The warship can accommodate a crew of 312, has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42-day mission with extended mission time in the area of operation. The ship is equipped with two helicopters onboard to further extend its reach.