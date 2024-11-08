Immortal voices of poets to resonate at Mahakumbh

The upcoming Mahakumbh promises to be a spectacular and spiritually enriching event.

Among its remarkable initiatives, the Allahabad Museum in Prayagraj is set to unveil a newly renovated gallery dedicated to India’s renowned Hindi literary figures — marking the world’s first gallery of its kind.

For the first time, pilgrims and tourists will be able to listen to and see the works of celebrated writers and poets, including Sumitranandan Pant, Maithili Sharan Gupta, Mahadevi Verma, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, and Agyeya, in their original voices. Extensive preparations are underway to bring this experience to life.

This gallery, showcasing the legacies of these iconic Hindi poets and writers, is expected to become a major attraction for visitors from across the globe.

Under the guidance of Deputy Curator Dr Rajesh Mishra, the Allahabad Museum is making swift progress towards honouring the government’s vision for the world’s largest cultural gathering at the upcoming Mahakumbh. Construction is well underway on a dedicated gallery honouring India’s literary greats, allowing people to view exhibits dedicated to Pant, Gupta, Mahadevi Verma, Dinkar, and Agyeya and hear their poetry in their voices. These original recordings and rare videos of the poets reciting their works promise an immersive experience for all visitors.

Dr. Rajesh Mishra on Friday said, “Witnessing these luminaries recite their poetry will be an extraordinary experience in itself. To ensure devotees can fully appreciate the poetry of these literary giants during Mahakumbh, the Allahabad Museum is collaborating with the Films Division, Doordarshan, and Akashvani. A comprehensive selection of works from these esteemed poets has been compiled to create an unparalleled experience for visitors.”