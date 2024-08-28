IMA suspends membership of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College in West Bengal’s Kolkatta, in the wake of of rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor.

In its suspension order addressed to Dr Ghosh, the IMA said, “The disciplinary committee duly constituted by the national president (IMA) Dr RV Asokan today suo moto considered the rape and murder of a postgraduate resident and the subsequent developments in RG Kar Medical College Kolkata.”

Stating that its national president had also visited the parents of the victim in their home, the IMA said, “They had put up their grievances against you (Dr Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them.”

“The IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole. The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of IMA,” it said.

Notably, the Centre on Wednesday issued directives to the States and Union Territories (UTs) to take immediate measures to enhance the security and security and provide safer working environment for healthcare workers, in the wake of rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor in West Bengal.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra issued the directions while co-chairing a meeting along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with Chief Secretaries and DGPs of States/UTs on immediate steps taken for safety and security of doctors and healthcare professionals.

The Health Secretary encouraged people to come up with innovative ideas and laid emphasis on some of the immediate measures which can be considered to enhance the security and provide a safer working environment for healthcare workers.