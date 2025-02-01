I’m blessed, says Vice President after taking a holy dip in Triveni Sangam

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar took a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Saturday and described the experience as a blessed opportunity.

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar arrived at the Prayagraj airport, along with his wife and family members, where CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed them.

The Vice President then proceeded to Arail Sangam Ghat, where he took a cruise ride, enjoyed sailing, and bathed at the designated place in Triveni Sangam.

Amid the echoes of Swasti reading, Dhankhar took a holy dip, placing a Shivling on his head as an act of faith. Pundarik Goswami, the chief priest of Vrindavan, was present on this occasion.

Earlier, Dhankhar expressed excitement upon seeing Siberian birds during the cruise ride. He offered grain to the birds and enjoyed the moment with his family. During the cruise ride, he learned about the importance of Triveni Sangam from CM Yogi.

The Vice President appeared cheerful as he experienced the Mahaprayag, where the invisible Saraswati meets the Dhawal Varna Ganga and Shyamal Varna Yamuna, embodying the spirit of Mahakumbh. He bathed in the sacred waters, taking a resolution for public welfare, and described the moment as a blessed one.

Before taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, he greeted the confluence and the people bathing on the surrounding ghats. After bathing, he paid homage to the shrine and chanted “Namah Parvati Pataye Har-Har Mahadev” at the Tirtharaj Prayag.

After bathing at Triveni Sangam, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife and family, performed worship at Saraswati Kup, Akshay Vat, and the Badi Hanuman temple. There, he offered Roli, clothing, Janeu, Sindoor, Red Sandalwood, Mala, Dhoop, Naivedya, and circumambulated Mahabali Hanuman.

VP Dhankhar praised the arrangements made by the Yogi government for the Mahakumbh, calling the experience a pleasant one. He remarked, “I have never seen such a grand and well-organised Mahasamagam in my life. Coming here has been a blessed experience.”