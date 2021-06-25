Uttar Pradesh state police has found that there is a sydicate controlling the illegal religious conversion racket in 24 states.

It is to be noted that the news come hot on the heels of the ATS arresting Umar Gautam and Jahangir for illegal religious conversion of at least 1,000 underprivileged youth recently.

The investigators are reaching out to the families who were lured into converting to Islam, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said.

Moreover, two establishments linked to accused Umar Gautam in Malihabad and Hardoi and documents seized from the campus are being scrutinized to track source of funds.

“Umar was Vice-President of the Malihabad unit and we are trying to find out if the two institutes were used as a base for forceful conversion,” said an officer involved in the investigations.

“The issue is sensitive and under investigation. We will launch an ATS helpline number for parents who wish to divulge information on forceful conversion of their children. We are interrogating Umar Gautam and Jahangir and gathering clues,” ADG said,

