Illegal portion of Mumbai bar where Worli hit-and-run accused allegedly consumed liquor, demolished

An illegal portion of the Mumbai bar, where the Worli hit-and-run accused allegedly consumed liquor before ramming his vehicle into a two-wheeler, was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

A JCB machine pulled down the illegal structure of the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu area, days after it allegedly served liquor to Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah.

The action against the bar came a day after police sealed it for allegedly serving liquor to underage customers and other irregularities.

Notably, after spending hours at the bar, Mihir Shah crashed his speeding BMW into a two-wheeler, killing a 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhwa, 50.

After the incident, Mihir Shah fled the scene and went absconding. He was apprehended from Thane following a rigorous manhunt involving 14 police teams.

The incident occurred while Kaveri and her husband were returning from the fish market early Sunday morning. Mihir’s speeding BMW struck their two-wheeler from behind, resulting in Kaveri’s death.

Kaveri got stuck under the wheels of Mihir Shah’s luxury car and was dragged for more than 100 meters, resulting in fatal injuries. Her husband escaped with minor injuries.

Victim’s husband alleges conspiracy

Kaveri’s husband Pradeep Nakhwa has alleged a conspiracy behind the delay in Mihir’s arrest, claiming that he evaded arrest so that traces of alcohol could not be tested in his blood sample.

“He was arrested after three days. If he wasn’t intoxicated or on drugs, why did he hide? Now, there won’t be any traces of alcohol in his body, and he’ll have 20 lawyers defending him. We are poor; who will give us justice?” Nakhwa questioned.