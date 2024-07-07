Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Goons are running Maha Govt, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has fiercely criticized the Maharashtra Government, following the tragic hit-and-run incident in Worli, in which a speeding BMW struck a fisherman and his wife riding a scooter near Atria Mall.

The accident resulted in the wife’s death due to fatal injuries, while the husband sustained wounds.

Raut, while speaking from Varanasi, stated: “A gang of goons is running the Maharashtra Government. If there is law and order in the state, they should arrest Mihir Shah.”

The accused driver, who fled the scene after the accident, has reportedly been identified as Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Rajesh Shah.

Despite the severity of the incident, no arrest has been made yet, leading to widespread outrage and demands for justice.

Visuals shared by a news agency showed the damaged scooter after being hit by the luxury car purportedly being driven by the ruling party leader’s son.

Reports indicate that the woman was dragged for about 100 meters after becoming stuck on the bonnet of the BMW car, causing fatal injuries to her.

This incident has drawn parallels to the recent hit-and-run case in Pune, where a drunk minor, the son of a powerful builder, killed two techies.

The minor was controversially granted bail on the condition of writing an essay on road accidents, sparking public outcry.

The family attempted to mislead the investigation, but a video surfaced showing the minor drinking at a local pub, exposing the conspiracy.

Later, the minor was arrested again and sent to a children’s home. His father and grandfather were also arrested for wrongful confinement of their family driver to pressurise him to take the blame.

However, they all were granted bail although the father still remains in jail but in a separate case.