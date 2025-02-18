Illegal mining: 50 vehicles seized in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

The Haryana government is taking strict and continuous measures to curb illegal mining in the state. In Mahendragarh district also, the mining department in collaboration with the district administration, is actively inspecting hilly and river areas.

Since December 2024, 50 vehicles have been seized by the department. A total of Rs 33,52,600 in royalty and fines has been recovered from 10 vehicle owners. Cases have been registered against 21 vehicles that failed to pay the fine. Additionally, 12 cases have been registered against persons involved in illegal mining activities.

A spokesperson of the Mines and Geology Department said on Tuesday that as part of the ongoing campaign to curb illegal mining, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh has formed inter-departmental teams in addition to the Mining Department.

Furthermore, through the Superintendent of Police, strict instructions have been issued to the SHOs of all police stations to enhance surveillance and take legal action.

Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner has directed to prevent illegal mining within village boundaries by holding meetings with the Sarpanches of the villages, all Sub-Divisional Officers, the District Development and Panchayats Officer, and the District Mining Officer.

The spokesperson said that during an inspection of illegal mining in the Nangal Choudhary area, a truck carrying illegally mined stones from Rajasthan was seized near Shahbazpur village.

Further departmental legal action is being taken. The department is committed to fully curbing illegal mining to ensure the fair exploitation of natural resources and prevent revenue loss to the state, he added.