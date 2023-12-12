Ill-informed, misleading: Centre on reports of failure in procuring contraceptives

The health ministry on Tuesday said the reports claiming failure in procuring contraceptives by the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS) are “ill-informed and misleading”.

“There have been some media reports alleging that India’s family planning programme is likely to get severely affected due to failure in procuring contraceptives by the country’s central procurement agency, the CMSS. Such reports are ill-informed and provide misleading information,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

It said the CMSS, an autonomous body and a central procurement agency under it, procures condoms for the National Family Planning Programme and National AIDS Control Programme.

Informing that the CMSS procured 5.88 crore pieces of condoms for Family Planning Programme in May, 2023, the ministry said the present stock position of condoms is sufficient to meet the requirement of the Family Planning Programme.

Currently, National AIDS Control Organization (NACO) is receiving supplies of 75 per cent free condoms from M/s HLL Lifecare Ltd and is preparing to place remaining 25 per cent quantities for 2023-24 with CMSS on the basis of recent approvals, it said.

“Requirement of NACO is being met through 66 million pieces ordered from Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd. The order is currently under supplies and indents for one year requirements will be placed with Ms HLL Lifecare Ltd and CMSS with the approvals of competent authority. There has been no instance of shortfall due to delay in procurement by CMSS,” the ministry said.

It informed the CMSS has already published tenders in the current financial year for procurement of different varieties of condoms and these tenders are at an advanced stage of finalization.

“It is clarified that there is no cause for worry as the Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and a weekly review meeting is being held to monitor tendering process and supply position of various medicines and medical items being procured by the CMSS for various programmes of the ministry,” it added.