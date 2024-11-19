IFFI 2024 breaks barriers with inclusive programming

For the first time after its inception in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), set to begin in Goa on Wednesday, is embracing inclusivity for individuals with reduced mobility, including Divyangjan.

In collaboration with Svayam, an NGO serving as the Accessibility Partner, the 55th edition of the festival is taking steps for enhanced accessibility for specially-abled cinephiles and participants. Event venues have been made physically accessible, and screenings and programs will include features such as audio descriptions and sign language interpretation.

The festival will open with the Asia premiere of Better Man, an Australian biopic on iconic British pop star Robbie Williams. Directed by Michael Gracey, the film features Jonno Davies as Williams.

Australia is the Country of Focus for this year’s edition, with multiple Australian films slated for screening. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) will also be signed, complemented by participation from prominent Australian filmmakers in the festival and the Film Bazaar.

IFFI 2024 will present over 180 films from 81 countries, including 15 world premieres, three international premieres, 40 Asian premieres, and 106 Indian premieres. The highlights include the prestigious Satyajit Ray’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to celebrated Australian director Philip Noyce, known for films like Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger, and The Bone Collector.

The festival will feature restored classics such as Kaliya Mardan (1919), Awara (1951), Devadasu (1953), and Saat Hindustani (1969). Additionally, the Indian Panorama section will showcase 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films, including the Hindi film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (directed by Randeep Hooda) and the Ladakhi non-feature Ghar Jaisa Kuch.

This year introduces four new international programming sections: Rising Stars (emerging directors), Mission Life (eco-conscious cinema), Australia: Country of Focus, and the Treaty Country Package (a British Film Institute collaboration).

To accommodate the growing scale, six additional theaters across Goa will host screenings, and five inflatable theatres will be set up for public viewing. In total, over 270 films will be screened across 11 venues, ensuring a grand cinematic celebration until the festival concludes on November 28.