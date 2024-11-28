Madhur Bhandarkar talks upcoming project ‘Wives of Bollywood’

At the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared insights into his long-standing association with the festival and provided an update on his upcoming project, ‘Wives of Bollywood’.

Bhandarkar, who has been a regular attendee of IFFI for nearly two decades, expressed his joy at being part of the prestigious event.

“It’s always a pleasure to be here, and I’ve been involved in many capacities over the years—whether as a jury member, chairman, or part of the standing committee,” he said in an interview. The festival, which showcases a wide variety of global and Indian films, has been a hub for filmmakers to connect and exchange ideas, making it a significant platform in the world of cinema.

The director of critically acclaimed films such as ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’, and ‘Fashion’ also touched upon the shifting dynamics of the film industry, particularly with the rise of OTT platforms. He acknowledged the growing popularity of web series, which allow for more flexibility in storytelling.

“Web series offer a longer format that many filmmakers prefer. It has received international acclaim, and there are many stories that fit better in this medium,” Bhandarkar noted.

However, he believes that both films and web series will continue to thrive, complementing each other as they cater to different audience needs.

On the topic of his new project, ‘Wives of Bollywood’, Madhur Bhandarkar revealed that the scripting process is still underway. “I’m working on it, and the subject is developing. I’m hopeful that the audience will continue to embrace my films with the same love they’ve shown before,” he said.

The film, which promises to delve into the lives of Bollywood’s influential women, is in eager anticipation of fans.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which kicked off on November 20, has been a celebration of cinema, with over 180 films from 81 countries participating. Among the highlights of this year’s festival are 16 world premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

In a special tribute, IFFI has honored the legacies of four Indian cinema icons on their 100th birth anniversaries, including actor-director Raj Kapoor, filmmaker Tapan Sinha, actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

The festival, which runs until November 28, continues to be a significant event for filmmakers and cinephiles alike.