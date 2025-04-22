‘If Madina is built on Waqf land…’ Owaisi’s dig at PM Modi’s Saudi visit

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday, took a jibe at PM Modi over his Saudi Arabia visit, saying the prime minister should ask the Crown Prince if “Medina is built on Waqf land”.

The comment was made by the Hyderabad MP during an address at the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) ‘Waqf Bachao Sammelan’ at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

“PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia, where he will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, warmly exchanging greetings like ‘Ya-Habibi’. Upon returning to India, he will urge the people to identify Muslims by their clothing,” he said addressing the gathering.

The AIMIM chief also claimed that Waqf exists in all Muslim countries, be it a “kingdom or democracy”, and that the BJP’s assertion that Waqf provisions did not exist in the Muslim nation was a “lie”. “Someone from the BJP said in the Parliament that this particular Muslim country does not have Waqf… I want to tell PM Narendra Modi that during his visit to Saudi Arabia, he should ask the crown prince if Medina is built on Waqf land. Waqf exists in every Muslim country, be it a democracy or a kingdom,” he said.

The convention was attended by Muslim clerics as well as leaders of various parties with many wearing black bands on their shoulders as a mark of protest against the Waqf Amendment Act.

There were sharp reactions to the new Waqf law in the conference with many speakers calling it an attack on the rights of the Muslim community. They called for a united opposition against the legislation.