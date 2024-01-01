If Lord Ram comes to earth, he will ask PM where are jobs: Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issues of unemployment and inflation, saying if Lord Ram comes to earth after the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, he will also ask the PM where are jobs and why there is so much inflation in country.

“My faith is my personal thing, even God will be distressed by the ungraceful public display of it. If ‘Maryada Purushottam’ himself comes to earth after January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’, he will ask questions to PM Modi. He will ask where is employment for my youths, and why is there so much inflation in the country?,” he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He remarks came after Lalu Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said that the Lord Ram will come home only if the Opposition’s INDIA alliance wins the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“Lord Ram will come home only when the INDIA bloc wins in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Tej Pratap said.

Reacting to his remarks, Union minister Nityanand Rai said, “One can use as much strength as they want, but on January 22, as per the sentiments of this country, India’s most popular leader Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Ram Temple.”

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the temple trust to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum santorum of the Ayodhya temple.