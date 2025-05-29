IEPFA to launch Niveshak Shivir to facilitate investor services

In a significant move aimed at protecting investor interests and enhancing the ease of access to investor-related services, the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has announced the launch of its pilot initiative Niveshak Shivir.

As per the information shared by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the first camp is scheduled to be held in Pune on June 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Lemon Tree, City Center, Connaught Road, Modi Colony.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to provide a one-stop solution for investors to address issues related to unclaimed dividends and shares.

Advertisement

Key services include direct facilitation of unclaimed dividends held for six to seven years, on-the-spot updates of Know Your Customer (KYC) details and nomination, and resolution of pending claims with IEPFA.

Niveshak Shivir seeks to streamline investor services by removing intermediaries and fostering direct engagement between investors, companies, and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.

Companies with significant unclaimed dividend accounts will participate through dedicated kiosks at the event, enabling immediate redressal of investor grievances, it added.

The Pune pilot is the first in a planned series of camps across cities with a high concentration of unclaimed investments. This outreach reflects IEPFA’s commitment to creating a secure, transparent, and investor-centric financial ecosystem.

Investors are encouraged to participate in the camp to resolve their pending claims and update their account details.