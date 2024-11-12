IEPFA organises workshop on digitalisation of Financial Education at BSE

A workshop was organised to explore the transformative role of digital technologies with focus on enhancing financial literacy, protecting investors, and fostering sustainable growth in the capital markets.

It was organised by the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The theme of the workshop was “Digitalisation of Financial Education: A Modern Approach for Investor Protection and Capital Market Development” at the BSE International Convention Hall in Mumbai.

The workshop commenced with the inaugural address by Sundararaman Ramamurthy, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at BSE India Ltd.

Ramamurthy shared insights into BSE’s commitment to promoting investor education, as well as the role of digitalisation in empowering investors and facilitating informed decision-making.

Delivering the keynote address, Anita Shah Akella, Chief Executive Officer of IEPFA and Joint Secretary at Ministry of Corporate Affairs focused on the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen investor protection mechanisms and the role of IEPFA in ensuring that investors have the tools and resources necessary to understand the complexities of the financial markets.

She further discussed the importance of digital education in modernising financial literacy efforts across India and stated, “In today’s digital age, it is essential for investors to be equipped with the tools and knowledge to make informed financial decisions.”

“By embracing technology, we can ensure that investor protection and financial education reach every corner of India, empowering citizens and fostering sustainable growth in our capital markets,” she added.

A distinguished panel of experts shared their insights and experiences on various aspects of digital financial education, investor protection, and capital market development.

The speakers comprised Dr CS Mohapatra, IEPF Chair Professor at NCAER; Shashikumar V, Executive Director at SEBI; Sashi Krishnan, Director at NISM and former Chief Executive Officer of NPS Trust; Navneet Munot, Chairman of AMFI and Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at HDFC AMC Ltd.

Kamala Kantharaj, Capital Market Expert & Chief Regulatory Officer at BSE India Ltd.; and Bharat Panchal, Cyber Security Expert and Former Chief of Risk Management at NPCI also participated.

Khushro Bulsara, Chief Risk Officer at BSE India Ltd, acknowledged the contributions of all speakers and participants, and emphasised that such workshop marks an important step in fostering a more digitally literate and secure financial ecosystem for Indian investors.