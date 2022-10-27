IED Explosive: Panic gripped the Jammu railway station on Thursday where an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by terrorists was detected by security forces.

Eighteen detonators were fitted in the IED that was capable of causing massive damage to life and property. The detonators were fixed in two milk tins.

Bomb disposal squad of the police rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned by security forces.

The IED was planted at the taxi stand where tourists generally throng.

Incidentally, the Jammu railway station is these days having huge festival rush