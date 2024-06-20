IDY: Immerse yourself in transformative power of yoga & elevate life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the 10th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations in Srinagar, Kashmir, on June 21. This year’s theme — ‘Yoga for Self and Society’ — reminds people of yoga’s important role in enhancing people’s lives and the wider community.

Prime Minister Modi will celebrate IDY in Srinagar, marking his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as the premier for the third consecutive term.

As many as 10,000 people are expected to join the PM on the banks of Dal Lake amid increased security. The PM will participate in the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), which is spread over rolling acres of green carpet and is now one of the country’s newest and most modern convention centres.

Advertisement

On the occasion, PM Modi will address a gathering and thereafter take part in the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) Yoga session.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Since then, Prime Minister Modi has led the IDY celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

On this day, various events such as mass yoga sessions, workshops, and seminars are organised across the country and worldwide.

In a message, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the International Day of Yoga recognises the ancient practice’s unmatched power to deliver healing, inner peace and physical, spiritual and mental well-being.

“With roots in India but now embraced worldwide by people of all faiths and cultures, yoga unites people with its values of balance, mindfulness and peace with people and planet alike,” Guterres said, adding that on this important day, “let us all be inspired by yoga’s timeless values and its call for a more peaceful and harmonious future”.

The Indian Embassy in the US organised a yoga session in Washington ahead of IDY. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy shared, “International Yoga Day 2024 celebrated by the Indian Embassy in the US at the picturesque and serene Wharf in Washington. Various community organisations participated enthusiastically in the Yoga and meditation session.”

The High Commission of India in the United Kingdom also hosted a yoga event at Trafalgar Square in London that drew over 700 participants ahead of IDY.

The day was also celebrated at the High Commission of India in the Maldives. The event witnessed the participation of Maldivian & Indian yoga enthusiasts.

Army soldiers and the dog squad perform yoga at the Line of Control (LoC) on the eve of IDY in Jammu district.

The idea for IDY was first proposed on September 27, 2014, by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly. He spoke about yoga’s ancient heritage and its potential to foster global health and peace. Following this proposal, on December 11, 2014, the United Nations officially proclaimed June 21 as International Day of Yoga after 177 member states supported the decision.