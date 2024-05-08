ICMR releases dietary guidelines for Indians

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India and Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), released the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGIs), developed by ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, here on Wednesday.

The DGIs are evidence-based food and lifestyle related recommendations designed as easily understandable and practicable approaches for ensuring diet diversity to meet the requirements of essential nutrients and prevent non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among people of all age groups across India.

The Hyderabad-based ICMR-NIN recommends the dietary allowances and nutrient requirements for Indians and revises them from time-to-time based on the emerging scientific evidence and the changing food landscape.

The dietary guidelines simplify such scientific information and present simple and practicable recommendations to enable individuals to make informed choices in relation to their foods and lifestyles for not only meeting the nutrient requirements but also to prevent diet-related non-communicable diseases (including obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases etc).

“The dietary habits of Indians have undergone significant changes over the past few decades.I am pleased that these guidelines have been made very relevant to the changing food scenario in India with addition of practicable messages and suggestions on handling food safety, choosing minimally processed foods, importance of food labels and physical activity. I am sure these will complement the government’s efforts to promote holistic nutrition and health of our people,” said Dr Bahl during the release function held at ICMR headquarters here.

Dr Hemalatha R, Director, ICMR-NIN and Chairperson of the Expert Committee which brought out the guidelines, said, “Through the DGIs we emphasise that the most logical, sustainable, and long-term solution to all forms of malnutrition is ensuring the availability, accessibility, and affordability of nutrient-rich foods while promoting consumption of diverse foods.”

“The guidelines contain in them scientific evidence-based information that would facilitate the attainment of the goals stated in the National Nutrition Policy. The guidelines are also consistent with the goals set in the national policies on Agriculture and Health,” the Director said.

The release function was also attended by a host of participants including scientists, academics, policy makers, regulators, food industry and multilateral international organisations.

The ICMR, New Delhi, is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research. It is one of the oldest medical research bodies in the world.