Logo

Logo

# India

ICMR rejects Banaras Hindu University study on Covaxin, says findings misleading

ICMR, DG, Dr Rajiv Bahl, in the letter, said that the apex research body cannot be associated with this poorly-designed study which purports to present a “safety analysis” of Covaxin.

IANS | New Delhi | May 20, 2024 3:27 pm

ICMR rejects Banaras Hindu University study on Covaxin, says findings misleading

Photo: IANS

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has rejected a recent study led by Banaras Hindu University (BHU), which claimed that Covaxin raised the rare risk of stroke, and Guillain-Barre syndrome, among others, and said that the findings are “misleading.”

The ICMR has written to the Editor of the New Zealand-based Drug Safety Journal to retract the recently-published Covaxin side effects study by authors from BHU as the apex research body has been “incorrectly and misleadingly acknowledged in the paper.”

“The ICMR is not associated with this study and has not provided any financial or technical support for the research,” the apex research body wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

“Further, you have acknowledged ICMR for research support without any prior approval of or intimation to lCMR, which is inappropriate and unacceptable,” it added.

ICMR, DG, Dr Rajiv Bahl, in the letter, said that the apex research body cannot be associated with this poorly-designed study which purports to present a “safety analysis” of Covaxin.

Dr Bahl has asked the study’s authors and the journal’s editor to remove the acknowledgement to ICMR and publish an erratum.

“We have also noticed that you have similarly acknowledged ICMR in similar previous papers without permission,” Dr Bahl wrote.

He also asked for an explanation from the study’s authors on “why ICMR should not seek legal and administrative action” against them.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

ICMR releases dietary guidelines for Indians

The Hyderabad-based ICMR-NIN recommends the dietary allowances and nutrient requirements for Indians and revises them from time-to-time based on the emerging scientific evidence and the changing food landscape.

# Opinion

Data Breach

The alleged compromise of the Covid-testing database of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should give us all pause.