ICMAI organises symposium focusing on PM Modi’s ‘Developed India 2047’ vision

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) organised a two-day symposium here to discuss and assess its contributions in the nation’s progress and development.

The event focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Developed India 2047” vision.

Advertisement

A large number of young professionals, bureaucrats, and ICMAI students attended the symposium titled as “Adaptation in a Changing Landscape – My Viksit Bharat 2047,” which was held at the ICAR convention centre.

Advertisement

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Bansuri Swaraj, both Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries attended the symposium on the first day of the symposium on Friday.

The event was organised by the Northern India Regional Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India.

Addressing the symposium, Birla said, “Institutions like ICMAI plays an important role in the country’s progress as they help in enhancing the investment opportunities in the Indian economy. To attract economic investments, our financial laws require stability along with necessary reforms in response to changing global scenarios. Because of our financial reforms, India’s growing economic strength is evident worldwide.”

On the occasion, Chairman and Convenor of the Northern India Regional Council of ICMAI, Santosh Pant said, “ICMAI is fully committed to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India. Our 65 years of expertise in cost accountancy will significantly contribute to our country’s progress and we will continue to play an active role to achieve this goal.”