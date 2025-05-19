ICC Odisha honours Badri Mishra for his selfless funeral service

Social worker Badri Mishra, known for ensuring a decent funeral to hundreds of known and unknown dead at the famous “Swargadwar” of Puri city, has been honoured by the Indian Chamber of commerce’s (ICC) Odisha chapter in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

From the tender age of 15, Mishra has cremated as many as 1,206 known and unknown bodies so far, providing all support to the victims.

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Minister for Mines Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, and several other prominent leaders were present at the award ceremony.

At the age of 66, Mishra continues his service to humanity at Swargadwar in Puri, one of India’s most auspicious places for cremation located on the shore of Bay of Bengal (known as Mahodadhi) barely two kilometers away from the South of Sri Jagannath temple.

It is believed that if cremated the dead at Swargadwar, the soul will attain the ultimate salvation. This is the reason families of the deceased, rich or poor, rush to Puri for the last rites of their near and dear ones.

Mishra volunteers to help the people coming here from far-flung villages with little resources without charging anything. He even cremated some foreigners.

He embarked on his mission in 1974. He not only helps people in the cremation of their dead in Swargadwar but also arranges for the funeral of the unclaimed boldies of victims of accident, suicide, and crime.