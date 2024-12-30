ICAR rejects charge of irregularities in appointments of agriculture scientists

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Monday dismissed reports in a section of the media alleging irregularities in appointments of agricultural scientists in ICAR.

”The ICAR strongly objects to such baseless allegations that are not just factually incorrect but are highly misleading as well. As a matter of fact, all the recent recruitments have been done strictly as per the Model Qualifications duly approved by the Competent Authority,” an official release said.

It said there is no change in Essential Qualifications (EQs) for the post of Director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi since the EQs were revised previously and the previous Director of IARI, New Delhi (Dr. A. K. Singh) who superannuated in June’ 2024 was appointed in 2019 with the same qualifications that have been advertised for current recruitment process.

In fact, there has been no change in the EQs for any scientific position of ICAR in the last five years. The current advertisement for the IARI Director’s position was never rendered invalid as wrongly mentioned with distorted facts.

”Therefore, as such, there are no procedural lapses as alleged. It appears that a few disgruntled elements are unnecessarily spreading rumours to misguide a Governing Body (GB) member for their own vested interests,” the release added.

It said that as far as the joining of Dr. Cherukumalli Srinivasa Rao to the post of Director, IARI is concerned, it is informed that he was already serving as Director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM), Hyderabad at the time of his selection as the Director, IARI and there are provisions that permit relieving an official while being on tour since an employee on tour remains on official duty.

”Clearly, Dr. Ch. Srinivasa Rao took over the charge of Director, IARI only after he was formally relieved from the post of Director, NAARM and there are no procedural anomalies at all in this case since such approvals can be accorded through e-mails and/or e-Office mode as per stipulated Office Procedures. Calling such procedures as “Abrupt” and “Unprecedented” is improper, defamatory and reflects lack of knowledge on the part of rumour monger,” the release added.

As such, all facts have been distorted and misreported in the instant case which warrants a public apology since attempts are being made repeatedly to tarnish the image of the organisation apparently for serving personal vested interests of few elements, it added.