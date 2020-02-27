An Intelligence Bureau staffer was Wednesday found dead in the riot-hit Chand Bagh area of northeast Delhi. The person was identified as Ankit Sharma and his body was recovered from a drain.

Chand Bagh is among the several regions of the national capital that have been rocked by violence after clashes between groups supporting and opposed to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the last few days.

His body was taken to the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital for an autopsy.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ankit, who had returned from work on Tuesday evening, went out to see that was happening in his locality where he was caught by the protesters.

The IB officer’s brother said that the former was stabbed and dumped in the drain.

Condoling the death of the IB officer, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, “Such a tragic loss of life. The culprits must not be spared. 20 people have already lost their lives. So painful to watch people of Delhi suffering.”

“Praying that we recover from this tragedy soon n work together to undo damage done to people and communities,” the CM tweeted.

In a hearing, the Delhi High Court had also termed Sharma’s death as “extremely unfortunate”.

As many as 27 people have died and over 250 injured since Sunday in violent clashes that erupted between the supporters and opponents of CAA in Northeast Delhi. The dead also include a head constable.