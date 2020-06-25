As per the notification of General Administration Department, Government of Bihar, IAS officer Palka Sahni has joined as the Resident Commissioner of Bihar Bhawan (New Delhi) on Wednesday.

She was the ‘Special Resident Commissioner’ of Bihar during the Corona lockdown effectively tackling the concerns of migrant labourers of Bihar stranded in various Indian states after the nationwide lockdown.

She also helped in setting up a 24×7 Helpline-cum-Control Room at Bihar Bhawan for the holistic assistance of the migrant labourers. The Control Room established on 25 March dealt with the concerns of food, shelter and requests amidst the outbreak of Covid-19.

Sahni has been the District Magistrate (DM) of three districts (Jehanabad, Khagaria, Nalanda) in Bihar. She has also been the first MD of ‘South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited’ where she helped in strengthening the power distribution infrastructure along with improvement in power availability in the state. She has led the ‘Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited’ in the execution of IT programs.

She has served as the Director in the ‘Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry’, where she managed some flagship undertakings of the Government of India such as “Make in India” and “Ease of Doing Business”. She has also led a team that played a pivotal role in making India enter the top-100 in the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” rankings.

Palka Sahni also worked as Executive Director in Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), PFC Limited, a major program of the Government of India aimed at strengthening and modernizing the power distribution system in urban areas.