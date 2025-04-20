IAF to participate in multinational exercise in UAE

A contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) reached Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in Exercise Desert Flag-10, a premier multinational air combat exercise, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

The IAF is fielding MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft in the exercise, which is scheduled to take place between April 21 and May 8, it said.

Exercise Desert Flag is a multinational exercise being hosted by the UAE Air Force, with participating contingents from the Air Forces of Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Turkey, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the United States in addition to the IAF.

“The aim of the exercise is to undertake complex and diverse fighter engagements, with exchange of operational knowledge and best practices with some of the most capable Air Forces in the world. Participation in such exercises enhances mutual understanding, interoperability, and strengthens military cooperation among the participating nations,” the Defence Ministry said.

The IAF’s participation underscores India’s commitment to strengthening defence ties and interoperability with friendly nations in the region and beyond, it said.