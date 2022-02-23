IAF to participate in Exercise Cobra Warrior in UK

The IAF will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ at Waddington, UK from 6-27 March.

The IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of UK and other leading air forces.

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing best practices amongst the participating air forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship. This will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its manoeuvrability and operational capability.

Five Tejas aircraft will fly to the UK for the exercise. IAF’s C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.