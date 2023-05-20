IAF grounds MIG-21 after recent crash

Indian Air Force has grounded MIG-21 jet fighters after the recent MIG crash. In that crash three people were killed including two civilians.

The MiG-21 fighter jets were a continuation of Russian jets, starting with the subsonic MiG-15 and MiG-17.

It was in the early 1950s that the development of MiG-21 started when Mikoyan OKB finished an initial design study in 1954.

However, the MiG jet fighters have a poor safety record in the air. As per the data, the MiG-21s were involved in 400 crashes in the last 60 years. At present, the IAF has three MiG-21 squadrons with a total of around 50 aircraft.