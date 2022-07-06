IAF gets highest number of job applications under Agnipath scheme

The Indian Air Force has received the highest number of job applications under the new recruitment scheme Agnipath, compared to the earlier recruitment format after the completion of the online registration process.

Under the new hiring plan, it has received a total of 7,49,899 job applications, which is the most in any recruiting cycle to date. According to IAF, the most applications ever received during a recruiting cycle was 6,31,528.

“Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received”, said IAF in a tweet after the registration process ended.

The online registration process conducted by #IAF towards #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme has been completed. Compared to 6,31,528 applications in the past, which was the highest in any recruitment cycle, this time 7,49,899 applications have been received.#Agniveers pic.twitter.com/pSz6OPQF2V — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) July 5, 2022

The Agnipath scheme’s online registration period for the Indian Air Force began on June 24 and ended on July 5.

By December, the first group of Agniveer Vayus would have signed up, and by December 30, training would have started. On July 24, the first phase of the online test procedure would begin. By December, the first cohort would have signed up, and training would start on December 30.

Under the terms of the Air Force Act of 1950, the Agniveervayu will be enlisted for a four-year term in the Indian Air Force. According to the published announcement, Agniveervayu would constitute a unique rank in the Indian Air Force, separate from any other existing ranks.

(with inputs from IANS)