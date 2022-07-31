IAF cycling team flagged off from Ladakh for Delhi

Commemorating India’s 75 years of Independence, Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting a cycling expedition from Khardung-La to National War Memorial, New Delhi.

The expedition was flagged off on 31 JULY by Air Commodore PK Srivastava, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Leh. The team comprises 20 air warriors from various IAF formations and is led by Group Captain AP Menezes.

The cyclists will pedal a distance of 1100 kms in 15 days, culminating their journey at the National War Memorial on 15 August.

Upon reaching the Memorial, the air warriors will pay tributes to the brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The expedition will also bolster the sense of patriotism amongst school children with whom they will interact along the way.

The expedition team of air warriors will traverse four major passes, namely, Tang Lang-La, Nakee-La, Baralacha- La and Lachung-La before entering Himachal Pradesh and then the plains of Punjab, enroute New Delhi.