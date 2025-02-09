IAF aims to shape future defence landscape through innovation at Aero India 2025

At the 15th edition of Aero India, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is organising a seminar “Navachar Utkrishtam Bhavisyam” (innovation is the path to a better future) at Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The event, aimed at highlighting the role of innovation in defence, will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with the Chief of the Air Staff and other senior defence officials.

Advertisement

A press release from the Ministry of Defence stated that a significant highlight of the seminar would be the launch of several initiatives aimed at accelerating the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will unveil the IAF Compendium (Samarthya Margdarshika), a comprehensive publication that outlines the current and future challenges and opportunities for Indian industries, MSMEs, start-ups, and individual innovators within the aerospace and defence sectors.

Advertisement

The event will also see the announcement of the winners of the Mehar Baba-II (MBC-II) Competition, which was launched in 2022 to encourage Indian industries to explore and develop solutions in the field of swarm drone technology.

The competition has successfully engaged the Indian industry in addressing real-world problem statements, showcasing the capabilities of the sector. Furthermore, the Mehar Baba-III (MBC-III) Competition will be launched during the seminar, focusing on the development of Collaborative Drone-

Based Surveillance Radars, which aim to offer a domestic alternative to the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

In a move to further bolster India’s digital capabilities in the defence sector, the IAF will also be launching the VAYU VITT digital portal, a platform designed to facilitate streamlined ordering, certification, and payment processes between the IAF and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Additionally, a panel discussion on “Manned Unmanned Teaming – From Concept to Targeting” will be held, featuring eminent experts from the aerospace domain. This discussion will explore the potential of combining manned and unmanned systems in modern warfare, with a focus on how Indian industry can contribute to developing indigenous solutions for the evolving defence needs of the nation.