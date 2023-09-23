I will not allow work to stop in Delhi’s unauthorized colonies: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will not allow work to stop in the city’s unauthorised colonies.

“I will not allow work to stop in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies,” Kejriwal said while inaugurating development work in Bijwasan Assembly constituency’s Mahipalpur Extension.

The Chief Minister said that in Mahipalpur, the Delhi government has constructed 4 kms of roads and drains in 52 lanes at a cost of Rs 8 crore. This will benefit 20,000 people, he said.

“The Supreme Court had granted all powers to the elected Chief Minister through an order but the Central government took them away by enacting laws,” Kejriwal said.

“First of all, I am not here today to seek votes. Politicians only show their faces once in five years only when elections are due and they have to seek votes. I am here to talk regarding the progress of your area. I am quite delighted that all the roads and streets of Mahipalpur Extension K2 Block are ready,” he said.

“Despite being the CM, I was aware of the fact that the streets of Mahipalpur are damaged. And I sanctioned money for their repair and we got it done as well. I also want to congratulate your MLA who pestered me to get the funds sanctioned and get your work done,” the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has installed CCTV cameras in the entire Bijwasan.

“Delhi has the highest number of CCTV cameras across the world and not just in India. New York, Washington, London, Tokyo, and Paris, our development work is not being compared in the country but the entire world. When we came to power in Delhi, there were no CCTV cameras anywhere, and now every street has cameras,” he said.