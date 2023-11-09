I felt special in giving assent to Nari Shakti Vandan Act: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said giving assent to the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023 was a special and one of the happiest moments for her.

Addressing the people of Uttarakhand in Dehradun on the occasion of the 23rd foundation day of the state, Murmu said the bill will expand women’s role in building a strong India.

“I felt special and very happy while giving assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 2023 this year. This Act will expand the horizons of nation building for the sisters and daughters of our country,” she said.

Advertisement

Murmu said that women in Uttarakhand and other parts of India have played a crucial role in strengthening the nation and upholding its culture.

Applauding the state’s contributions in the defence forces, Murmu said: “Uttarakhand is a land of warriors. Bravehearts from Uttarakhand have fought every war for the nation post independence. I salute those heroes and brave warriors. The youth here feel proud in joining the Indian Army to protect mother India. Indian Army’s Kumaon and Garhwal regiments are named after two respective regions of Uttarakhand. It underlines the tradition of bravery of Uttarakhand.”

The President also remembered former Indian Army chief and the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other women of the state who have excelled in their respective fields on the occasion. “The enthusiasm of Uttarakhand youths to serve the nation is exemplary for the countrymen.”

The President was on a three-day visit to Uttarakhand to participate in convocations at Pant Nagar Agriculture University and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University Srinagar. On wednesday, She visited the Badrinath temple and offered prayers with vedic rituals under the guidance of chief priest Rawal Ishwar Prasad Namboodiri.