Tata Group will give facelift to state’s health sector, skill development of youths

Uttarakhand government will collaborate with Tata Group in the state’s multi sector growth in coming days.

The Pushkar Singh Dhami Government has asked Tata Trust of the Tata Group to hammer out an action plan for improving the health sector in Uttarakhand and skill development of the youths in its institutions across the nation.

In a meeting with Tata Trust officials in Dehradun on Monday, it was decided that Tata Trust will work out an intensive growth plan for the state’s health care sector, telemedicine and prevention of malnutrition in women and children.

Trust will also, in due course, script a skill development plan for the youths, girls education, increasing participation of women in the government and capacity building and training of Anganwadi workers in the state.

State chief secretary Radha Raturi who headed the meeting with the trust officials said “Tata Trust will come up with work plans on various aspects of the growth and development in the state.

Raturi said while core areas of working of Tata Trust will be health care, medicine and prevention of malnutrition in women and children, it will also prepare a road map for training of the youth in Tata Group’s skill development Institutes in different parts of the country including Mumbai. This will be done as per the requirements skill preferences of the youths of Uttarakhand.”

Raturi instructed the state officials to identify the blocks and provide the data to the trust in order to make an action plan to be made by the group.

She ordered officials to identify the target hill districts and blocks and conduct their health analysis and prepare a report on health facilities, basic medical infrastructure, and staff in the health department. Chief secretary directed the officials to involve McKinsey, already working with the state government, for a comprehensive study of the state’s health sector.

According to Raturi, Tata Trust will also work for improvement of the state’s maternal and infant mortality rates in coming days.