I cultivate discontent within myself: Modi underscores commitment to nation’s progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently revealed a philosophy of his own that underscored his commitment to the nation’s progress. He said he cultivates discontent within himself as that always inspires him to do new things.

“I am never content. I will only find contentment when you all will be offering tributes to me because I will not be alive. I never let contentment within me arise. Why? Because I cultivate discontent within myself, which always inspires me to do new things,” Modi said.

Modi is known for his indefatigable work ethic and tirelessly dedicating long hours fulfilling his responsibilities. In a recent media interview, the PM shed light on his relentless drive to try something new.

During the interview, the prime minister also suggested political leaders to refrain from obstructing the functioning of institutions established to uphold integrity and accountability.

When asked about the Opposition’s allegations of misuse of central agencies, Modi dismissed their charges and emphasised on the necessity for these agencies to execute their duties “unhindered, regardless of political implications.”

“Why were ED or CBI created? It is their responsibility. The government should not stop them for its political interests. There should be no obstacles in their work. They should be allowed to work independently. Just like a ticket checker is allowed to do his work, they should also be allowed,” he said.

The prime minister further claimed that of all the cases being pursued by the Enforcement Directorate, only 3 per cent are linked to political figures.

“ED has lodged many types of cases against corruption, be it government officials or drug mafias. Of these, only 3 per cent are associated with politics; 97 per cent are people who have been caught somewhere or the other for acts of dishonesty. Many officers have gone home, and many officers are in jail, but no one talks about it. If you have given birth to an institution to work against corruption in the country — that too was given by the earlier governments, not by us — if that doesn’t work then questions should be asked. Questions are being asked when they are functioning. This is illogical,” he added.