Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday took back his statement on the ‘I don’t wear a mask’ comment which he made yesterday by saying that he regretted making the remark.

Taking it to twitter the minister said in the morning, “My statement on not wearing a mask appears to be a violation of law. It wasn’t in line with sentiment of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing.”

Yesterday, the BJP leader had told the reporters that “I don’t wear a mask in any programme. Isme kya hota hai?”

On his remarks, Congress in MP had launched an attack on social media.

Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja in a tweet in Hindi said, “The state’s Home Minister has given an open challenge to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Is there anyone who has the courage to take action against him (Mr Mishra). Are rules only for common people?”

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly emphasised on wearing mask, especially when at public places.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 57 lakh toll with over 90,000 patients have died so far.