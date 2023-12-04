Two IAF pilots killed after trainer aircraft crashes in Hyderabad

Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed after a Pilatus PC 7 Mk II trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana’s Hyderabad, the Indian Airforce (IAF) said on Monday. The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The dead soldiers included a trainer and a cadet. Both succumbed to the injuries after the aircraft met with an accident and caught fire. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

“A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad. It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the IAF said in a post on X.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was “anguished” by the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the IAF soldiers.

“Anguished by this accident near Hyderabad. It is deeply saddening that two pilots have lost their lives. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families,” the defence minister wrote on X.

The aircraft had taken off to complete a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Visuals shared on social media showed the Pilatus PC 7 Mk II in fire at an empty land, with locals trying to extract the bodies. No loss of civilian life or property is reported in the accident.