‘Humiliated and hurt’, Champai Soren announces new political journey with three options

Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Champai Soren hinted at embarking on a new political journey amid growing speculation of his switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a statement shared on X, Soren recounted the events leading up to his resignation as the state’s 12th chief minister and expressed his dismay over what he described as a series of humiliating experiences. “From the beginning of my public life, whether it was raising the voice of workers against industrial houses or during the Jharkhand movement, I have always practiced politics centered on public concern,” he said.

Soren, who assumed office on January 31 this year, emphasised that he had served the state with full dedication during his brief tenure, from his first day until his resignation on July 3. “We made several decisions in the public interest, and as always, I was available for everyone. The decisions we made, keeping in mind the elders, women, youth, students, and every section of society in the state, will be evaluated by the people of Jharkhand,” he stated.

However, he alleged that just days before his resignation, his scheduled programs were abruptly canceled by the party leadership, a move he described as deeply humiliating. “Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than someone else canceling the Chief Minister’s programs?” he questioned.

Soren also expressed his anguish over the lack of support within his party, noting that he was left with no option but to consider alternative paths. “After so much insult and disdain, I was forced to explore alternative paths,” he said.

He hinted at the possibility of continuing his political journey with new allies, stating, “A new chapter of my life is about to begin from today.”

He clarified that all options remain open as he looks toward the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

“I had three options. First, to retire from politics. Second, to start my own organization. And third, to continue the journey if I found a companion on this path. From that day until today, and until the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, all options are open for me,” he added.

Soren also assured his supporters that his personal struggle was not intended to harm the party he had nurtured with his “blood and sweat,” but rather to find a way forward after a painful experience.

Earlier in the day, Soren arrived in Delhi where he is believed have met senior BJP leadership.