‘Humbly accept the mandate’: Rahul Gandhi after Congress defeat in MP, Raj and Chhattisgarh

After the Congress party’s defeat in three key state assembly polls – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, former party president and senior leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday conceded defeat and vowed to continue “the battle of ideology”. The Congress leader thanked the people of Telangana – the only state where the party registered victory – and promised to make “Prajalu (common people’s) Telangana”.

“We humbly accept the mandate of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – the battle of ideology will continue. I am very thankful to the people of Telangana – we will definitely fulfill the promise of making Prajalu Telangana. Heartfelt thanks to all the workers for their hard work and support,” the Congress leader wrote on X.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Congress managed to unseat KCR in Telangana. According to the Election Commission data, the BJP won 77 seats in Madhya Pradesh and was leading in 87 constituencies.

In Rajasthan, the saffron party won 99 seats and was ahead in 16 more constituencies where counting of votes was still underway. The Congress was ahead in 70 seats.

In Chhattisgarh too, the BJP was on course to a decisive mandate by winning 15 seats and leading on 40 others where counting was underway. The Congress only managed 9 wins and was leading in 26 mores.

The results of Chhattisgarh came as a big jolt for the Congress party as it was hoping for a clear majority and most exit polls had also predicted the return of the Bhupesh Baghel government.