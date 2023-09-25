Humans of New York responds to Humans of Bombay’s copyright case

Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton recently expressed his thoughts on India-based storytelling platform Humans of Bombay (HoB) through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Brandon’s statement conveyed that he had chosen to remain silent regarding the appropriation of his work by HoB, acknowledging the importance of the stories they share.

However, he pointed out that HoB’s monetization efforts exceeded his comfort level. Despite this, he had forgiven them for their actions. Brandon’s comments came in the wake of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed by HoB against an Instagram account named ‘People of India’ (POI), which led to the Delhi High Court issuing a summons to POI.

In response to Brandon’s remarks, HoB posted a thoughtful reply. They emphasized their deep appreciation for storytelling and the power it holds. They found Brandon’s criticism surprising, especially considering the lack of understanding regarding the case’s background.

HoB believed in the importance of honest and ethical storytelling, and they expressed their commitment to safeguarding their intellectual property. They requested Brandon to take a closer look at the case and their objectives before forming an opinion. HoB also extended an invitation to engage in a conversation and provide further details. They reaffirmed their faith in the Indian legal system and called for patience as the case unfolded.

HoB, initiated by Karishma Mehta in 2014, serves as an Indian photoblog centered around individuals living in Mumbai, previously known as Bombay. Drawing inspiration from Humans of New York (HoNY), Mehta and her team diligently document the stories of various individuals, sharing them with the world through social media posts and a dedicated website.

HoB’s allegations against ‘People of India’ (POI) include the complete replication of their business model and even the stories themselves. Furthermore, HoB claims that POI approached the same individuals featured on their platform, essentially creating an imitative platform. This case underscores the significance of protecting intellectual property and ethical storytelling practices in a world filled with diverse narratives and creative endeavors.