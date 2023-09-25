Delhi HC summons ‘People of India’ in copyright suit by ‘Humans of Bombay’

The Delhi High Court has taken action in response to a copyright infringement case filed by Humans of Bombay (HoB) against an Instagram account known as ‘People of India’ (POI). HoB, a photoblog founded in 2014 by Karishma Mehta, focuses on capturing the lives of individuals in Mumbai, previously known as Bombay. This creative venture drew inspiration from Humans of New York (HoNY) and has gained a significant following by sharing the stories of diverse people through social media and a website.

HoB has accused POI, an Instagram handle, of copying not only their business model but also the stories they showcase. They claim that POI even approached the same individuals featured on their platform to create a similar project. In response to this copyright infringement allegation, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to the Instagram account.

The court’s order, as shared by HoB, suggests that there is prima facie evidence of substantial imitation, with some photographs and images being virtually identical or closely resembling each other. This observation has brought attention to the extent of the alleged replication.

Amidst this legal dispute, some individuals on the internet have criticized HoB for taking this legal action. The controversy surrounding the case has sparked discussions about the boundaries of creative inspiration and imitation in the digital age.

In the latest development, the Delhi High Court has scheduled the next hearing for the imitation allegations against People Of India on 11 October. This hearing will likely delve further into the details of the case and determine whether copyright infringement has indeed occurred.