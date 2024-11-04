HRTC foregoes revenue of Rs 78.64 lakh in travel subsidy on Bhaiya Dooj

Shouldering social obligation, Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) foregoes revenue of Rs 78.64 lakh by providing free travel to women on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj.

A practice to promote women’s empowerment across the state, this gesture, aimed at celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, resulted in a total subsidy amount foregone by HRTC of Rs 78.64 lakhs for the day, said HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur on Monday.

“Since September the HRTC has started issuing zero and discounted tickets to passengers entitled to subsidised travel. Till date the amount of Rs 78.64 Lakhs subsidy amount on the occasion of Bhaiya Dooj is the highest for a single day. This includes free travel for women and discounted travel for students, people with special needs and various other categories,” he said.

Advertisement

Of this total, Rs 63.39 lakhs was specifically foregone for the free travel of women, illustrating HRTC’s commitment to enhancing mobility for women and ensuring their active participation in cultural festivities, he added.

He further said that on an average, the subsidy foregone by HRTC on a daily basis is approximately Rs 50 lakhs, which underscores the key role of HRTC in facilitating travel for the needy sections of the society.

“The substantial amount foregone reflects not only the high demand for public transport during the festive season, but has also highlighted HRTC’s ongoing commitment to social equity.

The impact of this initiative extends beyond mere financial figures. By facilitating free travel for women, HRTC aims to foster a sense of safety and inclusion, encouraging more women to engage in public life and partake in traditional celebrations. This aligns with broader goals of promoting gender equality and empowering women in the region,” said Thakur.

“This is a big positive externality with huge impact on society. By providing free transportation, we are not just offering a service, but also reinforcing the value of women’s contributions to our culture and communities,” he added.

HRTC’s commitment to enhancing its services while fostering a spirit of community during festivals had a social impact far greater than the impact on individuals, he said, adding that this initiative not only promotes social welfare but also strengthens community bonds, reflecting the core values of Himachal Pradesh.