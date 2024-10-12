Himachal CM calls for a Green HRTC transition

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called for a ‘Green Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation’ (HRTC) and become a self-reliant corporation by 31st March, 2026.

While presiding over the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that HRTC plays a key role in achieving the vision of a “Green Himachal.”

He congratulated the HRTC and acknowledged its unparalleled contribution to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

“Under the incumbent state government, the stature of the Transport Corporation has grown significantly. What began as a journey on the winding roads of the state has now evolved into a reliable and comfortable travel experience for the people of the state,” he said.

He said that apart from his all official vehicles HRTC would be replaced with electric vehicles by March 31, 2025 which would play a pivotal role in strengthening the financial condition of the corporation.

Sukhu encouraged HRTC to plan for the next 50 years and shared fond memories of the corporation’s achievements.

The Chief Minister said that the financial mismanagement of the previous state government have put the corporation into losses whereas the presents state government was making all possible efforts and making necessary reforms to deal with its financial challenges.

“About 7,300 HRTC employees were now benefitted from the OPS, 1,546 contract employees have been regularized and 608 new jobs have been created in the corporation, with 550 more positions in the process of being filled. Additionally, 421 employees of the corporation have received promotions,” he said.

He said that the government was committed to strengthening HRTC and during its short tenure, 210 new ordinary buses, 11 Volvo buses and 35 electric buses have been added to the HRTC fleet.

The process of upgrading the corporation continues, with plans to purchase 297 Type-1 electric buses, 30 air-conditioned Type-3 electric buses, 50 mini and midi buses and 24 Volvo buses.

He said that a budget of Rs. 327 crore has been allocated to HRTC for the purchase of electric buses, with further plans to acquire 2,000 Type-2 electric buses.

“Integrating the digital technology in the transport sector, the government has introduced cashless payment options in HRTC buses, making Himachal the first state to offer such facilities in the transport sector,” he said.

He credited the unwavering dedication of HRTC’s officers and employees for their crucial role in the successful 50-year journey of the corporation.

Stating that the salaries of HRTC employees and pension of pensioners would be paid on the 28th of this month, he said that the state government would allocate Rs. 50 crore to cover 55 months of overtime dues for employees, which would be fully disbursed by 31st March, 2025.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, while speaking on the occasion said that the true strength of HRTC lies in the professionalism and dedication of its employees, who perform their duties even in challenging conditions.

He said that traveling in the HRTC bus has become a symbol of comfort and attraction.

The effective management of the corporation has not only improved the occupancy rates but increased a public trust in its services.

He said that, nearly six lakh passengers travel to their destination through HRTC which makes it the lifeline of this hilly terrain with such challenging topography. He thanked the Chief Minister for allocating Rs. 327 crore for purchasing electric buses for the corporation.

“The services of HRTC should not be viewed solely from a commercial perspective, as it continues to operate even on loss-making routes which priorities the public service. The corporation bears approximately Rs. 50 lakh daily to provide concessional travel services,” he informed.

Managing Director HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur gave a detailed account of achievements of the HRTC over its 50-year journey.

The event also highlighted HRTC’s accomplishments over the past 50 years through short play, documentary and cultural performance.