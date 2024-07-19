HRTC decides to increase honorarium of daily wagers: Deputy CM

Despite running in losses, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has decided to increase the honorarium of daily wagers from Rs 375 to Rs 400.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC, chaired by Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri here on Friday, where a detailed discussion was also held on reducing the expenditure and increasing the revenue of the corporation.

Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Transport Department, said that the process of appointing 357 conductors has also been completed and soon they will be providing their services.

He stated that HRTC was going to complete 50 years of its existence and it was a matter of pride that the corporation’s buses were providing services to 70 lakh people in the state.

Agnihotri announced that soon the HRTC will purchase 297 electric vehicles and the tenders will be floated soon.

“Besides, 24 old Volvo buses will be replaced with the new ones. 100 tempo travellers would be purchased and introduced on the specific routes to ensure a comfortable journey to the commuters. Additionally, 250 diesel buses will be purchased in the near future,” he said.

Putting to rest media reports of the state government likely to review concessional travel, Agnihotri said that the discount scheme on bus fares will continue as before.

The Board of Directors thanked the state government for providing an adequate grant and said that the corporation was committed to provide salaries and pensions to its employees and since for the last five months the salaries were being paid well in time.

HRTC Managing Director Rohan Chand Thakur, while conducting the meeting, assured that the corporation’s functioning will be improved in the coming time, providing better services to the people and increasing the revenue of the corporation.