Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ on Tuesday launched the MANODARPAN initiative to provide psychosocial support to students for their Mental Health and Well-being.

As part of MANODARPAN initiative, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched a National Toll-free Helpline (8448440632), a special web page of MANODARPAN on the portal of HRD Ministry, and a Handbook on MANODARPAN.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that COVID-19 is understandably a challenging time for everyone around the world. This Global pandemic is not only serious medical concern but also brings mixed emotions and psycho-social stress for all. With specific focus on children and adolescents, there are emerging mental health concerns that are often reported in such situations.

Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioral issues.

Pokhriyal informed that the HRD Ministry has felt that while it is important to focus on continuing education on the academic front, the mental well-being of the students also needs to be given equal importance. So, Ministry has taken an initiative, named, MANODARPAN covering a wide range of activities to provide Psychosocial Support to students for their Mental Health & Well-being during the COVID outbreak and beyond.

He further informed that a Working Group, having experts from the fields of education, mental health and psychosocial issues as its members, has been set up to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students and to facilitate providing of support to address the mental health and psychosocial aspects during and after COVID-19 lockdown, through counselling services, online resources and helpline.

Minister of State for HRD, Sanjay Dhotre also graced the occasion. Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Amit Khare; Secretary, School Education and Literacy Anita Karwal and senior officials of the Ministry were present on the occasion. Anita Karwal made a detailed presentation about the initiative at the event.