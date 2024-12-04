HP ranks 21st among 34 states in ODF Plus Model progress

Himachal Pradesh ranked 21st among 34 states in the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus Model progress.

Out of the state’s 17,596 villages, 15,832 (90 per cent) have been declared ODF Plus, with 11,102 (63 per cent) achieving ODF Plus Model status. The remaining villages are targeted to achieve ODF Plus Model status by March 2025.

This was informed during the review meeting chaired by the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, to assess the implementation and progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G) in the state. The discussions focused on achieving ODF Plus Model status, strengthening waste management infrastructure, and implementing sustainable sanitation solutions across the state.

The Minister emphasized the need for rigorous ground verification processes and ensuring the functionality of Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) assets to sustain and improve sanitation outcomes.The review highlighted the state’s progress in waste management.

Accordingly, 78 percent of HP villages have arrangements of solid waste management. The Minister stressed on ensuring the operational readiness of facilities such as segregation sheds and waste transport vehicles as well as on the need to levy user charges and hand over maintenance of the SWM facilities to SHGs.

With 86 percent of villages managing grey water treatment, the state was urged to address identified gaps, particularly drainage endpoint solutions especially in the plains of the state.

Progress in Plastic Waste Management (PWM) in the state requires urgent attention. With only 35 of 88 blocks catering to PWM arrangements, the state was directed to expedite the establishment of remaining PWMUs and promote partnerships with EPR mandated recyclers and cement industries for improved efficiency.

The state was also encouraged to promote use of plastic waste in road construction as per IRC norms.

The review also examined financial utilization under SBM-G, the Fifteenth Finance Commission, and MGNREGS. The Minister highlighted the need for optimal resource utilization and encouraged innovative approaches such as the co-treatment of fecal sludge and wastewater in urban STPs.

The Minister recognized the state’s efforts under the Swachhata Green Leaf Rating (SGLR), with 324 hospitality units already rated.

He suggested extending this initiative to all HPTDC hotels, to promote sustainable practices in the state’s tourism sector.