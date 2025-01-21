HP LoP demands compensation for cancer victim’s family

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Himachal Pradesh assembly ,Jai Ram Thakur, on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should provide financial assistance to the family of the late Devraj, who lost his life for not being provided an injection during his treatment at Regional Cancer Centre, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla here. He was suffering from cancer.

Thakur stated that Devraj Sharma was the sole breadwinner in the family. “The entire family was dependent on him, and he had been ill for a long time. Therefore, the family’s situation can be understood. Both of his children are still studying, and his wife’s health is also not good. The family’s financial condition is very poor, and the government should provide financial assistance to help them,” said Thakur.

He also urged Chief Minister to view this matter from a humanitarian perspective and offer the family all possible help.

Thakur also met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his offce in New Delhi today,which was a courtesy call.