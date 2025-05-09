Punjab Ministers to stay in border areas as a confidence building measure

In view of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Punjab Government has decided to depute 10 Cabinet Ministers to the border areas as a confidence-building measure.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who held an emergency meeting at his residence here on Friday, informed the media that 10 of his Cabinet colleagues would stay in the border areas to keep the people’s morale high and also to ensure that they are not faced with any difficulties.

The Cabinet also approved the deployment of nine advanced anti-drone systems along the state’s 550-kilometre international border with Pakistan. “We have to take every possible measure to ensure our people’s safety and security,” he said.

Meanwhile, fresh air raid sirens were sounded in Chandigarh and Patiala on Friday morning. In UT Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, shops and other commercial establishments will remain closed after 7 pm on Friday. Medical shops will function as usual.

“An air warning has been received from the Air Force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and away from balconies,” an official statement issued by the UT Administration said.