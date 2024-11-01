HP extends police recruitment application deadline to Nov 12

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended police recruitment application deadline to November 12. A spokesperson of the state government on Friday said that on the directions of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the application deadline for police recruitment has been extended from October 31 to November 12.

He said that this extension was intended to allow more time for youth across the state to apply for the post and this decision would benefit thousands of prospective candidates. He further said that the CM was prioritizing more and more employment generation to provide employment opportunities to the youth and during his 20 months tenure has created over 31,000 job opportunities. As part of these efforts the HPPSC has invited applications for 1,088 constable positions in the state police department also, he added.

He said that to promote gender equity in the state the present state government has reserved 30 per cent vacancies for women in police department. Out of 1,088 posts ,380 posts have been specifically allotted for female constables and the remaining 708 positions were open to male candidates, he added. Apart from this, the present state government has given a one-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for constable recruitment.

He said that with this revised age limit general category applicants aged 18 to 26, SC/ST, OBC, Gorkha and distinguished sportspersons aged 18 to 28 and Home Guards aged 20 to 29 would be eligible to apply to these posts.

These initiatives reflects the commitment of state government to inclusive employment opportunities and increase its access for all segments of society, said the spokesperson.